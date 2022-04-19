Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $52.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

Shares of SYF opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

