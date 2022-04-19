Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

