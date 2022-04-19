T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.55.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.30. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 245,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.