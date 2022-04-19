Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter worth $113,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

