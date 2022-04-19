Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR TLX traded up €0.48 ($0.52) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €40.50 ($43.55). The stock had a trading volume of 57,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. Talanx has a one year low of €33.44 ($35.96) and a one year high of €44.42 ($47.76). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.76.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

