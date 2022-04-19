Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $112.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.26 and a beta of 0.52. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
