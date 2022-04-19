Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $112.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.26 and a beta of 0.52. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

