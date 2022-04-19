Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tantech in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

