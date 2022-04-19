Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Tanzanian Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

