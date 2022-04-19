Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Tanzanian Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.76.
Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
