Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

