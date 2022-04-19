Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.30% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.
NYSE:TPR opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $49.67.
In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
