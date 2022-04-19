Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TAPM stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Tapinator has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

