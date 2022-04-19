Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Up 23.8% in March

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 739,212 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 509,611 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 742,874 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,337,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TGB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 43,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,085. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
