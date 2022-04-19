Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Up 23.8% in March

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 739,212 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 509,611 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 742,874 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,337,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TGB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 43,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,085. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.