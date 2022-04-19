Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGB. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 775,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 172,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

