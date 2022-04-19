Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGB. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.
NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 775,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 172,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
