TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) versus Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Critical Comparison

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

22.4% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $122.35 million 2.76 $23.39 million $0.39 17.13 TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.35 $2.64 million N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 15.73% 5.79% 0.59% TC Bancshares 16.08% 4.16% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sterling Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About TC Bancshares (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.