TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$73.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$67.50 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.58.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$72.51. 560,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,077. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4699997 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Fareen Sunderji sold 400 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.