TClarke plc (CTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.10 on May 20th

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from TClarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CTO stock opened at GBX 163.43 ($2.13) on Tuesday. TClarke has a 12-month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 186 ($2.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

