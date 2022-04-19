TClarke plc (CTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.10 on May 20th

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from TClarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CTO stock opened at GBX 163.43 ($2.13) on Tuesday. TClarke has a 12-month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 186 ($2.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
TClarke Company Profile (Get Rating)
