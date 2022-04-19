TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt Sells 909 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13.

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 47.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 84.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

