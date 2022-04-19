TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.13) to €15.50 ($16.67) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

