Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on THNPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Technip Energies from €17.50 ($18.82) to €13.20 ($14.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Technip Energies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.