TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

NYSE:FTI opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.50 and a beta of 1.98. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

