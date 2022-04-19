Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$52.00.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 210,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 62,569 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $5,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.