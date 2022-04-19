Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 635.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 107,969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 273.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

