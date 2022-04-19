Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Teck Resources stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 223,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,295. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

