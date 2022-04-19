Teck Resources (TCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.37 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

