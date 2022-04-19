Teck Resources (TECK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TECK opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0981 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 672.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 166,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

