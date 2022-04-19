Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.57.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$1.58 on Tuesday, reaching C$54.44. 1,115,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,123. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$56.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

