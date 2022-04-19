Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.57.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.44. 1,115,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,123. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

