Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Short Interest Up 23.0% in March

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of TGLS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,602. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $131.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

