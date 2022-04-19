TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $49,000.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,322,509 shares in the company, valued at $32,560,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15.

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.

Shares of TELA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

