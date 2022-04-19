Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Short Interest Update

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 929,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,441 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 271.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 720,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 391,628 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 173,445 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telecom Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

