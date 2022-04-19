Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Announces Dividend of $1.49

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.4896 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $161.36 and a fifty-two week high of $229.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.33.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

TLPFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($451.61) to €440.00 ($473.12) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teleperformance to €425.00 ($456.99) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleperformance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.50.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.