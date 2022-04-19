Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.
NYSE TDS opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.51.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
