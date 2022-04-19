Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

