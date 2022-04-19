Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 548,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

TSAT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 2,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 8.89. Telesat has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSAT. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat in the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Telesat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Telesat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

