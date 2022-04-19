Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after buying an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after buying an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after buying an additional 404,561 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

