Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/12/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $28.00.

4/9/2022 – Tempur Sealy International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/6/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Tempur Sealy International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Tempur Sealy International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $35.00.

NYSE:TPX opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

