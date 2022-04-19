Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Tenable has set its Q1 guidance at $0.04 to $0.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.15 to $0.19 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -136.09 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,646 shares of company stock worth $13,701,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 186,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

