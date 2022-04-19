Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.96. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
THC opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $92.65.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
