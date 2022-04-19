Teradyne (TER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Teradyne to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Teradyne has set its Q1 guidance at $0.76-0.98 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average of $132.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after buying an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

