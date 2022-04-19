Ternium (TX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.68. Ternium has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

