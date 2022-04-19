Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $219.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.47. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

