Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target Cut to GBX 320 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 327 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

TSCDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 281,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

