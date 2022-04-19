Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.75 ($4.15).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

LON TSCO traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 271 ($3.53). The company had a trading volume of 7,558,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,640,926. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281.07. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 219.40 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

