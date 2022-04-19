Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $941.74.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $17.42 on Tuesday, hitting $1,021.71. 575,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,342,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 208.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $928.41 and its 200 day moving average is $978.57.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
