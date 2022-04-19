Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $1,125.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,004.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $928.41 and its 200-day moving average is $978.57. Tesla has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

