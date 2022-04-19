TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.05. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $102.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

