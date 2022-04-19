Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 284,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after buying an additional 13,474,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,877,000 after purchasing an additional 785,802 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.