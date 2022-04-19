Texas Instruments (TXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 guidance at $2.01-2.29 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

