Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

