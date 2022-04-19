Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.64.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.
About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.