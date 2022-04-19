Textainer Group (TGH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE: TGH) recently:

4/14/2022 – Textainer Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

4/13/2022 – Textainer Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – Textainer Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Textainer Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/27/2022 – Textainer Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2022 – Textainer Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2022 – Textainer Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2022 – Textainer Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of TGH stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,304. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Textainer Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Textainer Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

