TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

TFII opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. TFI International has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. TFI International’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

