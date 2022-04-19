TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$142.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.64.

TSE TFII traded up C$1.85 on Tuesday, hitting C$104.39. 178,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$126.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.97. The company has a market cap of C$9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$92.94 and a 12 month high of C$148.63.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total transaction of C$3,412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149,795 shares in the company, valued at C$566,447,017.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

